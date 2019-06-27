Flash Flood Warning in effect, roads impacted in Great Falls

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. for Cascade County as a thunderstorm brings rain and hail to the area.

Initial reports indicate roads have been impacted across Great Falls, including 10th Avenue South and 15th Street.

Great Falls Fire Rescue reported that water is now across the road on 9th Street between Central Avenue and 2nd Avenue North. The 1st Avenue North underpass is experiencing significant traffic delays due to water and a stalled vehicle.

Several manhole covers are also now missing due to the rapid rainfall and runoff.

The Great Falls Police Department reported that several roads are impacted right now including:

Central Ave West & 3rd St NW – traffic signal is out

10th Ave S & 6th St – flooding on the roadway

1st Ave N – road closed from River Dr to Park Dr

6th St & Park Dr railroad bridge – flooding on roadway

Drivers are advised to use caution. The National Weather Service recommended parking in a safe spot and waiting for the storm to pass.

The storm prediction center had placed most of central and northeastern Montana under an enhanced risk for severe storms.

The regions are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Due to the severe weather, the public is advised to find safe shelter and remain up-to-date on weather conditions.

TRAFFIC and WEATHER ALERT! With this rain is the potential for flash flooding. Here is a short list of areas we are… Posted by Great Falls MT Police Department on Thursday, 27 June 2019

Montana Department of Transportation resources: