Doe gives birth to triplets, including albino fawn, near Miles City

A doe near Miles City recently gave birth to two rarities in nature: Triplets and an albino fawn.

Tracy Baker was traveling between Baker and Miles City on June 12 when she spotted the doe and her newborn fawns.

Wildlife WednesdayThis amazing photo of a rare albino fawn was shared recently by Tracy Baker of Miles City. Only two… Posted by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks – Region 7 on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

FWP officials used the birth to advise the public to avoid contact with young animals. A doe may stash her fawns away so she can feed, however, she rarely abandons her young.

Click here to read more about living with Montana’s wildlife.