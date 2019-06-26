USS Billings involved in ‘minor collision’ with parked vessel in Canada

BILLINGS- An investigation is underway into what led to a collision between the future USS Billings and another ship at a pier site in Montreal.

The USS Billings, a littoral combat ship, was delivered to the Navy in February.

The collision took place Friday, according to Navy officials.

The USS Billings is currently undergoing repairs, according to Navy officials, but questions remain as to whether this could impact the Aug. 3 commissioning date, although Navy officials said the commissioning likely wouldn’t be impacted.

Video taken from an anonymous witness at the Montreal pier shows the USS Billings being towed out of a slip with the assistance of two tug boats.

That’s when witnesses said the starboard side of the warship made contact with the port side of a carrier called the Rosaire Desgagnes, that was stationed at the pier.

Witnesses reported that the USS Billings somehow lost control after the lines were let go and it hit the other vessel behind it.

Now the Navy is conducting an investigating into what happened.

Officials reported minor damage to the starboard bridge wing but a full assessment of the damage is ongoing.

For now, the USS Billings will be temporarily docked in Montreal.

The future USS Billings is planning to call the Mayport U.S Naval base home in August.

The ship was expected to reach Florida in July and commissioned in August.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole, who has championed the city’s effort to support the Aug. 3 commissioning, said he understood the collision wasn’t serious.

“My understanding is damage is cosmetic. No structural damage,” Cole said. “Commissioning would go on as normal.”

Reporting by Andrea Lutz for MTN News