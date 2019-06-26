MSU Innovation Campus holds open house amidst construction

BOZEMAN – The minds behind Montana State University’s incoming Innovation Campus got a chance to see the fruits of their labors so far.

MSU hosted an open house Monday near the 42-acre site that will soon house a 20,000-square-foot building with six more buildings to follow.

Its purpose: for conducting classified, advanced research involving the federal departments of Defense and Energy.

This “Applied Research Laboratory,” or ARL, will allow MSU access to research capabilities that otherwise would not be possible without a secure facility.

And it will open the door for MSU to work even further with lasers and photonics.

“This facility allows us to do work that we could have never have done previously,” says Justin Cook, Applied Research Laboratory director. “There is no other place like it in Montana and it allows us to do work in what’s called the classified levels of research and work.”

The ARL is expected to be complete by November of this year.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News