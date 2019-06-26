Man arrested after stealing car, causing four-vehicle wreck in Billings

BILLINGS – A 37-year-old man was arrested after he stole a car, led police on a pursuit, then T-boned another vehicle that caused a four-vehicle wreck at the corner of Broadwater Avenue and 15th Street West Tuesday evening.

Billings Police Sgt. Brett Becker said the man was driving the stolen sedan down Broadwater when a police vehicle flashed its lights at him near the Eighth Street West intersection but did not pursue.

The driver then struck another vehicle seven blocks later in the 15th Street West intersection at 4:55 p.m., causing a ripple effect that damaged two other vehicles.

Ambulance personnel were seen checking on people at the scene, but Becker said all were treated at the scene. No one was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot south but was caught quickly, Becker said. A female passenger also fled the scene, and police have not found her.

Police described her as dark-skinned, 5 feet 5 inches tall and in her mid-20s.

This is a developing story.

Reporting by Justin McKinsey and Jeanelle Slade, Q2 News