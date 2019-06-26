CCSO warns of phone scam using Sheriff’s Office number

GREAT FALLS – The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam that uses the CCSO’s phone number and threatens arrest if a citizen doesn’t pay a certain amount of money.

A Cascade County citizen received a phone call from the CCSO’s number Wednesday. The scammer pretended to be a deputy sheriff and claimed the citizen owed money for legal action, according to Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

The scammer told the resident that if he failed to pay, deputies would be sent to his house to arrest him. The citizen provided all of his information, such as his Social Security number and date of birth, and wired the scammer $9,000, according to Slaughter.

The citizen then called the CCSO saying he paid the money and wanted to make sure the Sheriff’s Office had received it.

According to Slaughter, the CCSO will never call and ask for money or personal information. If the Sheriff’s Office needs something, deputies will deal with you directly and not over the phone.

Slaughter advised calling the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 454-6820 with concerns if you receive a suspicious phone call from the CCSO’s number.