California man dies after motor home crashes into Big Hole River near Glen

GLEN – A 79-year-old man from Redding, Calif., was killed after the motorhome he was driving crashed into the Big Hole River north of Dillon Tuesday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the man and his 73-year-old female passenger were driving north of the highway when the vehicle went into the median near Glen about 2:50 p.m.

The vehicle hit an embankment and rolled on its top in the river.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula with injuries.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News