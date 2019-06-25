Volunteer helping feed hungry kids in Bonner, East Missoula

BONNER – Summer can make it tougher on some young folks to get a good meal, but one church in East Missoula has found a way to help.

Angela Johnson is the brains behind the River of Life Church’s free food truck — Feed the Need.

“I heard that a lot of these kids rely on the free and reduced lunches, but during the summer months, they obviously don’t have access to that. It kind of broke our hearts and we knew that we needed to step in in that area,” Angela told MTN News.

Back in 2016, Angela raised more than $30,000 to purchase the truck and equip it with a commercial kitchen. Her kids are 17 and 21, and her husband says she used to own a daycare.

“This whole idea — and what she’s done here — is just a big part of who she is and her experience taking care of kids,” Jason Johnson said.

Angela, who is the outreach coordinator for the church, worked with the Missoula Food Bank to figure out where kids need food. The truck parks at the Hellgate Lions Park in Bonner and the East Missoula Lions Park.

“Our church is about finding a need and filling it. We know that we’re on the right track when we see these numbers of these kids coming out — and the joy on their faces by serving them a hot meal,” Angela said. “It’s just really rewarding for us.”

Last year, they served food to 3,000 kids, and this year they have a goal of serving 5,000.

The food is all made and distributed by volunteers and Angela says that anyone who wants to get involved can email her at feedtheneed@rolmt.com

Reporting by Katie Miller for MTN News