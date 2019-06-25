Helena, Montana
Home   |

Sheriff IDs victims in Lake County triple-fatal crash

Three people died on US Highway 93 North in the Mission Valley on 6.24.19. (Connor McCauley /MTN News photo)

POLSON – Authorities have released the names of the three people who died in a Monday morning crash in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell identified them as Audrey Moran, 66, of Polson and twin brothers David and Benjamin Temte, 20, from Bloomington, Minnesota.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the car with the Minnesota men left Highway 93 south of Ronan and hit a guardrail before colliding head-on with a car driven by Moran.

MHP continues to investigate the fatal accident.  The bodies have been sent to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula.

(MTN News image
MTN News

MTN News

More News
USS Billings involved in ‘minor collision’ with parked vessel in Canada

USS Billings involved in ‘minor collision’ with parked vessel in Canada

5:27 pm
Republican Downing enters 2020 state auditor race

Republican Downing enters 2020 state auditor race

4:51 pm
Flathead County drone takes aim at mosquitoes

Flathead County drone takes aim at mosquitoes

4:32 pm
USS Billings involved in ‘minor collision’ with parked vessel in Canada

USS Billings involved in ‘minor collision’ with parked vessel in Canada

5:27 pm
Republican Downing enters 2020 state auditor race

Republican Downing enters 2020 state auditor race

4:51 pm
Flathead County drone takes aim at mosquitoes

Flathead County drone takes aim at mosquitoes

4:32 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content