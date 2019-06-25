Sheriff IDs victims in Lake County triple-fatal crash

POLSON – Authorities have released the names of the three people who died in a Monday morning crash in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell identified them as Audrey Moran, 66, of Polson and twin brothers David and Benjamin Temte, 20, from Bloomington, Minnesota.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the car with the Minnesota men left Highway 93 south of Ronan and hit a guardrail before colliding head-on with a car driven by Moran.

MHP continues to investigate the fatal accident. The bodies have been sent to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula.