Helena man accused of rape

HELENA – A Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace set bond at $25,000 for a Helena man accused of raping a woman.

18-year-old Kyle Redstar appeared via video in Lewis and Clark County justice court Tuesday afternoon.

He faces one charge of sexual intercourse without consent.

According to court documents, the woman was visiting Redstar at his apartment on June 20th.

Prosecutors say she went to lay down and take a nap, and Redstar followed her into the room.

She told police Redstar laid down next to her, and she repeatedly told him no, but he continued. The woman reported the incident to police three days later.

Court records say when police interviewed Redstar he ultimately admitted the woman didn’t want to have sex, and he took advantage of the situation.