East Helena firework show still in need of donations

HELENA – With just over a week left until the 4th of July, Prickly Pear Fireworks say they still need a lot of help to reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.

As of Tuesday the group has raised just over $15,000; putting them at about half of their goal.

The annual fireworks show has been a long-standing tradition for more than six decades in East Helena.

The event was taken over by Prickly Pear Fireworks three years ago.

Organizers say it’s a lot of work getting the show ready each year and they aren’t able to pull it off without the continued support from the community.

“It’s really all the businesses around town and the whole community that keeps the efforts going,” said Aimee Myles.

“Exactly,” added Shellie Mitchell, “This is a celebration of our freedom so we try to show people is that we have something to celebrate. So let us as a community come together and do that.”

Organizers say the last couple years have been tight raising the money, often coming down to the last day.

“We have some amazing sponsors like Dick Anderson, but there’s still a lot more needed,” said Mitchell. “I’m glad we’re doing it. It’s a lot of work but anything we can do for the community we try to step up and do what we can.”

Donations can be made at either Shellie’s Country Cafe location or online at https://helenafireworks.com/.