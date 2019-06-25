Capitol Square Summer Farmers Market opens for the season

HELENA – The Capitol Square Summer Farmers Market has officially started its third season.

Every Tuesday from 2:30 p.m-6:30 p.m. until October, Helena residents can enjoy fresh, local produce in the South Oval parking lot.

Products include Made In Montana items, farm-fresh fruits, veggies, and other goods, including hand-crafted art and jewelry.

The market is sponsored by Allegiance Benefit Plan Management.

The Montana Department of Agriculture says the market is a great way to connect local producers with local consumers to promote agriculture.

Ben Thomas, Director of the Montana Department of Agriculture said “More and more consumers want access to locally-grown food, and this is Montana, we have a lot of local producers here who love to get together and find a way to get their product out to the people who want it.”

For those who are interested in being a market vendor, please contact: capitolsqaurefarmersmarket@gmail.com