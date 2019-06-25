Helena, Montana
Home   |

Capitol Square Summer Farmers Market opens for the season

HELENA – The Capitol Square Summer Farmers Market has officially started its third season.

Every Tuesday from 2:30 p.m-6:30 p.m. until October, Helena residents can enjoy fresh, local produce in the South Oval parking lot.

Products include Made In Montana items, farm-fresh fruits, veggies, and other goods, including hand-crafted art and jewelry.

The market is sponsored by Allegiance Benefit Plan Management.

The Montana Department of Agriculture says the market is a great way to connect local producers with local consumers to promote agriculture.

Ben Thomas, Director of the Montana Department of Agriculture said “More and more consumers want access to locally-grown food, and this is Montana, we have a lot of local producers here who love to get together and find a way to get their product out to the people who want it.”

For those who are interested in being a market vendor, please contact: capitolsqaurefarmersmarket@gmail.com

Christine Sullivan

Christine Sullivan

More News
USS Billings involved in ‘minor collision’ with parked vessel in Canada

USS Billings involved in ‘minor collision’ with parked vessel in Canada

5:27 pm
Republican Downing enters 2020 state auditor race

Republican Downing enters 2020 state auditor race

4:51 pm
Flathead County drone takes aim at mosquitoes

Flathead County drone takes aim at mosquitoes

4:32 pm
USS Billings involved in ‘minor collision’ with parked vessel in Canada

USS Billings involved in ‘minor collision’ with parked vessel in Canada

5:27 pm
Republican Downing enters 2020 state auditor race

Republican Downing enters 2020 state auditor race

4:51 pm
Flathead County drone takes aim at mosquitoes

Flathead County drone takes aim at mosquitoes

4:32 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content