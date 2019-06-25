Bullock planning town halls during DNC debate

Governor Steve Bullock has released the official schedule for his televised town halls this week.

The town halls coincide with the Democratic National Committee’s first scheduled debate, which Bullock did not qualify for.

On Wednesday, June 26, the presidential candidate will hold a town hall in Des Moines. The event will be aired live in Iowa’s capital city.

In Montana, the event will start at 3 p.m. and will be available online.

On Thursday, June 27, the governor will be in New Hampshire for day two of the debate, and round two of the town halls.

That town hall will also air locally in New Hampshire and will be available online starting at 5 p.m. in Montana.

Bullock’s campaign said he has qualified for the second DNC debate, however, qualifying does not guarantee a spot on stage.