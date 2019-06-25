BLM hopes adopted wild horses, burros can go home soon

HAMILTON – The Bureau of Land Management is hopeful that a group of wild horses and burros that were up for adoption last week will soon be able to go home with their new families once testing confirms they are healthy.

Over 100 animals were up for adoption last week at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton, but after one died and another was put down due to illness, they decided to test all of them before they go to new homes to ensure good health.

BLM officials say that so far, 89 animals have been adopted and are waiting to go to their new homes. Officials say that no other animals have tested positive for any health concerns.

Another adoption event is planned for Kalispell where 44 horses will be available for sale from this Thursday through Sunday at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. You can call the BLM at 866-468-7826 for more information.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News