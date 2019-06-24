The City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County partner to address homelessness

HELENA – The City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County have partnered to create a $60,000 fund with the purpose of reducing the homeless population in the community.

The City and County are soliciting Requests for Proposals for a Housing Navigator position.

The contract position which will serve to connect residents experiencing homelessness with necessary housing in the community, such as the YWCA or the upcoming Red Alder development.

Sharon Haugen, Helena Community Development Director, said the position will be a great addition in addressing regional homelessness issues.

“This person will be that gateway for local government to help work with these support entities and help coordinate those many efforts that are out there,” said Haugen. “We are a community with great partners that work on these issues together and this will be one more tool in that toolbox of our other great service and housing providers.”

This position is part of an effort to make housing available to everyone in need.

“The whole idea– the whole goal of the service community is to make it so that nobody is homeless in Helena,” said Haugen. “So even if we can help 20, 40 or 50 percent of them we’ve done a service.”

According to the 2019 Point-in-Time count, more than 100 people were experiencing homeless this January in Helena.

Haugen notes that there is a July 12 deadline for applications, but notes they want to make sure they have the best offer and best fit before making a selection.