Helena, Montana
Six-year-old missing in Broadwater County found safe

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: Broadwater Co. Sheriff Wynn Meehan says the missing girl was found safe around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

TOWNSEND- Broadwater Co. Sheriff Wynn Meehan tells MTN there is a search underway for a missing 6-year-old girl in the Radersburg area southwest of Townsend.

The girl was reported missing by her family, she has Down syndrome and has been missing since around 9:00 a.m.

People are searching for the girl on horseback.

Searchers have requested help from a helicopter, a dog team in Gallatin County and the Montana Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, we will update you when more information becomes available.

 

 

 

 

