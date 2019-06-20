Helena, Montana
Butte youth treatment center prepares to close down

BUTTE – A long-time juvenile treatment facility in Butte is closing down this month.

Acadia Montana is closing operations and could leave more than 100 employees without work. The Job Service office in Butte is doing what it calls a “rapid response” to help those affected by the shutdown.

“We’re going to bring folks from unemployment in from Helena, ourselves and resources as in career future, sit down with them, kind of help them with their unemployment claims process and offer them any other resources that we have,” said Michael Monroe, Job Service Manager.

The Job Service will also try to connect any Acadia employees with local employers who have job openings.

-John Emeigh reporting for MTN

