USS Montana, USS Helena command and crew recognized at Helena lunch

HELENA- People in the Helena area learned more about the commanding officers and crew from the USS Helena and USS Montana at lunch on Tuesday.

The two boats are nuclear powered fast attack submarines.

The USS Montana is a Virginia class submarine. It’s currently under construction.

Virginia class submarines are the next generation of submarines.

The USS Helena is a Los Angeles class boat. It has served the nation for more than three decades.

It’s currently being repaired and refitted at Newport News, Virginia, near where the USS Montana is being built.

U.S. Navy Sailor, Matt Kunzik, spoke with MTN stating, “Meeting all the people here that are here to support the USS Montana and all the Montanans and everything, is, it’s pretty, pretty, awesome.”

Some keynote speakers for the event included Chairman Bill Whitsitt, as well as Mayor Wilmot Collins.

The USS Montana is a next-generation Virginia-class submarine and is currently being built.

Virginia class submarines are the next generation of submarines and will ultimately replace the Los Angeles class boats as they are retired.

The USS Montana is expected to be completed and commissioned in 2021.