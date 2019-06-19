Summer meals program kicks off in Helena

HELENA-The free summer meal program for area children officially kicked off today in Helena.

Hot dogs, burgers, carrots, apples and milk were among the offerings at Memorial Park.

The program offers children 18 and under a free meal at one of seven locations around Helena.

Food Services Director Robert Worthy says the most important part of the program is having people show up to eat.

He says the more kids use the program, the more they can provide – and a child does not have to be in the free and reduced program to eat.

It is open to all children at no cost.

“The biggest thing is making people aware. And the other hurdle we have is people think this is only for free and reduced students. Doesn’t matter who you are.,” says Worthy. “The more kids in the program, makes the program be able to pay for itself. If not, we have to subsidize that with other funds, which comes out of Sodexo’s budget. So our job is to keep it as close as possible to how many kids are going to be here and who and how and when.”

Worthy says groups with twenty or more kids that would like to utilize the free lunch program should contact food services so they can be prepared — but otherwise just show up and eat.

Adults who accompany children are charged 5-dollars for a meal.

For more information on location and times, click here: helenaschools.org/2019/06/18/munchtana-food-truck-delivers-free-summer-meals/

-Melissa Jensen reporting for MTN