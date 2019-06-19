Grandfather credited with saving young girl from Prickly Pear Creek

HELENA-Emergency workers credit a grandfather for saving a young girl from Prickly Pear Creek Wednesday evening.

The call came in around 6:00 p.m. Crews responded to the area near the Ash Grove plant east of Montana City off of Montana 518.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the three-year-old girl was playing with her grandparents along the creek when she became lost.

According to the sheriff’s office the girl’s grandfather was able to locate her and kept her safe. They said the grandfather grabbed the girl and held on to branches in the water until rescuers could reach them.

Rescuers formed a human chain to bring the girl to safety just before 7:30 p.m.

Law Enforcement on scene told MTN the water is swift and thigh-high in that area and if not for the grandfather’s actions there might have been a different outcome.

The child and the grandparents were taken to the hospital for evaluation.