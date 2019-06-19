Gallatin County Sheriff addresses Forrest Fenn Treasure Hunters

BOZEMAN- In a media release issued Tuesday night, Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin delivered the following message to anyone seeking the Forrest Fenn Treasure in the area of Yellowstone National Park:

“In the last couple years, two people have died, two have been rescued near death, several have had run-ins with local and federal law enforcement, and one told his wife today he was injured but not where he was. The common denominator is that these people were all near Yellowstone National Park and they were all looking for the Forrest Fenn treasure.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin has a message for treasure hunters: “You must know that this country is unforgiving if you don’t give it the respect it deserves. Let someone know where you are going – exactly, not some vague geographic area to keep your secret safe – and when you expect to return. Be prepared for the changing weather and wilderness conditions.

Many areas have no cell phone service. Mountain streams and rivers are especially dangerous. Bears, snakes, and gravity are found in abundance in our corner of the world. We encourage everyone to vigorously pursue their outdoor passions, but think like a local. Before you go after the treasure, consider your level of skill, preparation and knowledge of the area. Consider the volunteer hours spent searching if you need to be rescued, and the anxiety of those left at home.”

The treasure hunt across the Rockies was spurred by an art collector named Forrest Fenn who claims to have hidden a small fortune in the mountains.

Fenn created a poem that he says has clues that lead to the treasure.