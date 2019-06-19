Cascade residents celebrate new ADA accessible playground

(CASCADE) The town of Cascade now has a new park that is handicap accessible.

“This is largely a family community and a passing through community for visitors. We want to provide a safe space for our kids to play and for families to come visit,” town clerk Jodie Campbell said.

They received the Montana Accessible Playgrounds Grant from Montana State Parks with the help from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The grant was worth $10,000.

With the money, they were able to purchase ADA accessible equipment for the North Railroad Park.

The grant also benefited another park in town. the Atkinson Park has new slide and swing set.

-Elizabeth Transue reporting for MTN