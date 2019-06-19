3 Rivers Communications warns of door-to-door scammers

GREAT FALLS — 3 Rivers Communications, a telecommunications provider out of north-central Montana, warned its customers Wednesday morning to exercise caution if confronted by a door-to-door salesman claiming to represent the company.

“3 Rivers has not shared our customer list nor made an agreement with ANYONE to represent 3 Rivers in offering satellite TV as a replacement for 3RTV,” the company wrote on Facebook.

The post comes after 3 Rivers had received several calls from its customers saying they were “concerned” about television representatives knocking on doors and falsely claiming to be affiliated with the company.

3 Rivers Communications announced in mid-June it would stop providing services to roughly 15,000 customers by the end of October.

According to 3 Rivers, callers said the representatives allegedly explained they had been sent to assist customers with the transition from 3 Rivers services.

“This is not the case,” the post stated.

The TV service is set to expire on Oct. 31, 2019.