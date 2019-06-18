Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

CASCADE – At 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, officers with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover at 46 Upper Camp Lane near Cascade.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter identified the two people killed as Mary Denn, 44, and Candy Grimm, 42.

According to the sheriff’s office the driver was reversing out of Denn’s driveway when the vehicle failed to stop and rolled off a ledge. The vehicle rolled once over the ledge and came to a stop 50 feet from the hill.

Both women were ejected, and Mercy Flight was called out to the scene.