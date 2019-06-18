Helena, Montana
Home   |

Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

CASCADE – At 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, officers with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover at 46 Upper Camp Lane near Cascade.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter identified the two people killed as Mary Denn, 44, and Candy Grimm, 42.

According to the sheriff’s office the driver was reversing out of Denn’s driveway when the vehicle failed to stop and rolled off a ledge. The vehicle rolled once over the ledge and came to a stop 50 feet from the hill.

Both women were ejected, and Mercy Flight was called out to the scene.

MTN News

MTN News

More News
Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

4:58 pm
Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

4:54 pm
Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

4:29 pm
Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

4:58 pm
Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

4:54 pm
Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

4:29 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content