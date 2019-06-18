Suspect in stolen vehicle case dies after jumping into Clark Fork River

MISSOULA-The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports that the driver of a stolen vehicle who jumped into the river Tuesday morning has passed away.

The coroner has identified the male as a 16-year-old from Sanders County. Members of the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the coroner’s investigation.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett says the incident began at around 7:30 a.m. when authorities received reports of a stolen vehicle.

Bassett says that when the stolen vehicle was located near the 1400 block of East Broadway it was stopped.

Four people were in the vehicle, three were detained while one jumped in the river. The teen who had jumped into the river was taken to St. Patrick Hospital where he passed away.