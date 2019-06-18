Montana State Prison launches visitor reservation system

DEER LODGE-The Montana State Prison launched a new prisoner visitation reservation system Monday

According to officials, the new system will allow visitors to schedule and reserve times. Two-hour visits can be scheduled through the current MSP phone provider CenturyLink at no charge up to 30 days in advance.

The system will allow the prison to double the number of visitation days from two to four per week.

The goal is to increase overall visitation opportunities for family and friends and reduce wait times for visitors traveling long distances.

People can still visit without a reservation until August 1, after that a reservation will be required.

To register and schedule visits go to www.icsolutions.com. People without internet access can call 1-888-506-8407