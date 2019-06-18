Malmstrom temporarily opening its doors to the public in July

GREAT FALLS – Malmstrom Air Force Base will soon be opening its doors to the public For the first time in over 10 years.

Mission over Malmstrom will showcase the 341st Missile Wing’s mission to just about anyone with an open house on July 13 and July 14.

“It is an awesome opportunity for all the community to see what we do here at Malmstrom,” said Major Ryan Seymour, Open House co-director.

Seymour says a lot of people in the community wonder what airmen do at Malmstrom every day.

Just a few of the groups the public will be able to visit with include the security forces, maintenance crews, and missileers

“We have a variety of tours here that we are offering at the Open House. The first tour that we are offering is the launch facility tour. This will allow you to walk through exactly what a launch faculty looks like,” said Major Jessica Haivala, Open House co-director.

They will also have a tour of a Missile Procedures Trainer. During this tour, people can sit in the exact chair from which missileers launch missiles.

For this tour, people must register beforehand on Mission Over Malmstrom’s website.

In addition, visitors will learn the history of Malmstrom Air Force Base through a tour of the base’s museum.

“We will have a variety of acts for this Open House,” Haivala said.

The F-22 Demo Team, U.S. Army Golden Knights, and Mg Fury Fighters are just a few of the acts coming to the Open House next month.

“We do have some civilian acts as well, to include the Shetterly Squadron. The interesting thing about the Shetterly Squadron is that they are a family act, and they used to live in Montana,” Haivala said.

But there are a few things to know before coming onto Malmstrom for the Open House.

While the general public will be able to enter the base from the 2nd Avenue gate, any government card holder is also allowed to enter from the 10th Avenue gate.

“There are a lot of things that you can bring: sunscreen, water bottle, small food items for kids. You can bring a wagon to make things easier,” Seymour said.

Some of the items not allowed on base are pop-up tents, coolers, and firearms.

“This is just a cool opportunity for them to see what is going on here,” Seymour said.

-Margaret DeMarco reporting for MTN News