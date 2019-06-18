Judge sets bond at $250,000 for Billings man accused of murdering girlfriend

BILLINGS – A Billings man accused of murdering his girlfriend was arraigned Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Gregory Scott Green, 54, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide during a brief appearance in court by video from the Yellowstone County jail. His bond was set at $250,000.

Green is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Laura Johnson. She was last seen in Billings on Sept. 13, 2018.

The woman remains missing, but prosecutors allege they have evidence to prove Green killed Johnson and disposed of her body.

Green was arrested in Nevada in April and returned to Billings on Sunday.