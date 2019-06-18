Helena, Montana
Home   |

Judge sets bond at $250,000 for Billings man accused of murdering girlfriend


BILLINGS – A Billings man accused of murdering his girlfriend was arraigned Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Gregory Scott Green, 54, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide during a brief appearance in court by video from the Yellowstone County jail. His bond was set at $250,000.

Green is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Laura Johnson. She was last seen in Billings on Sept. 13, 2018.

The woman remains missing, but prosecutors allege they have evidence to prove Green killed Johnson and disposed of her body.

Green was arrested in Nevada in April and returned to Billings on Sunday.

MTN News

MTN News

More News
Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

4:58 pm
Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

4:54 pm
Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

4:29 pm
Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

4:58 pm
Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

4:54 pm
Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

4:29 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content