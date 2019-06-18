God’s Love: clientele changes in summer, but still need help

HELENA—Managers at God’s Love homeless shelter in Helena say warmer weather means changes in their clientele, but that the area’s homeless community still needs help.

During the dangerously cold weather this past winter, the shelter was filled past capacity with many having to sleep on the floor.

But office manager Tim Saunders says in the summer many of the area’s homeless will chose to camp. He says the shelter does see more women in the summer. God’s Love is currently sleeping around 25 individuals and some do have to sleep on the floor.

The shelter still helps those who are not sleeping there and donations of things like hats, water bottles, camping gear and sunscreen are some of the most needed items.

Tim Saunders, God’s Love office manager stated, “My spiel is, if you see anyone who looks pretty desperate outside, talk with them and try to get them somewhere cool, and even tell them to come down.”

Saunders adds that they cannot accept anyone who has been kicked out previously but would be willing to give them cool water, food, and help them find shade.

According to the 2019 data from the state’s Point in Time survey of homeless individuals, God’s Love Shelter serves about 38 adults and 15 children.

The survey is done annually toward the end of January.

For more information about God’s Love Shelter and how to help, please call (406) 442-7000.