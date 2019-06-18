UPDATE: Cascade County Sheriff’s Office ID’s two people who died in Missouri River accident

UPDATE 9:55 p.m.: The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who died in a jet ski accident on the Missouri River.

Sheriff’s office representatives said the two people were Dennis Sire, 66, and Karon Sire, 57.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: Fish, Wildlife and Parks Warden Captain David Holland says two people died in a Tuesday afternoon incident involving jet skis on the Missouri River.

Holland said the incident involved two watercraft, both jet skis.

FWP is investigating. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Police and Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded to the incident.

The identity of two people who died have not been released.

Holland says more details are expected to be released in the near future.

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) and the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), among other local agencies, responded to a river rescue on the Missouri Tuesday afternoon near Broadwater Bay.

“Expect increased traffic on lower River Road and Broadwater Bay at this time,” GFFR wrote in a Facebook post.

Responding vehicles and blockades are currently obstructing traffic on River Drive South across from the Meadowlark Country Club.

At this time, the apparent responding agencies include Great Falls Fire Rescue, the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Emergency Services and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, and MTN News has a reporter on the scene of the rescue. We will provide updated information as it becomes available.