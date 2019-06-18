Helena, Montana
Home   |

18-year-old killed in head-on crash near Nevada Lake

HELENA-An 18-year-old Missoula woman died in head-on crash on Montana-141 Monday afternoon near Nevada Lake.

A trooper was dispatched to Mile Marker 18 on the east side of the lake just before 5:00 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was driving northbound on MT 141 when she drove off the shoulder, over corrected and went into the southbound lane.

Her truck collided with Kenworth semi head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the woman and driver of the semi were both wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Eric Jochim

Eric Jochim

More News
Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

4:58 pm
Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

4:54 pm
Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

4:29 pm
Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

Two dead in Monday rollover near Cascade

4:58 pm
Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

Man accused of decapitating casino customer at Billings campsite admits to murder

4:54 pm
Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

Audit dings Stapleton for improper use of state vehicle to `commute’ to Billings

4:29 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content