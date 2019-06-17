Ronan drug raids result in several arrests

RONAN – Seven people were arrested on Friday as part of a narcotics investigation in the Ronan area.

The Ronan Police Department reports that during the course of a narcotics investigation, officers learned of two residences in the city where children were being exposed to dangerous drugs.

Ronan officers Brandon Smith and Ty Hadrits served two residential search warrants on Friday as part of the operation, which was conducted with the assistance of the CSKT Tribal police, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol.

Inside of one of the residences, Ronan Police K9 Sandor alerted at the presence of dangerous drugs. Heroin, methamphetamine and cash were found.

Four people in the residence were arrested on drug and child endangerment charges. Police say an infant who was inside the home was removed by authorities.

Ronan Police say in a news release that methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in a second residence.

Three adults were arrested on drug and criminal child endangerment. Tribal and State CPS removed two small children from that residence. Both children are currently safe.