One diver missing in Canyon Ferry Reservoir, one taken to hospital

UPDATE, 6:00 p.m.: Search and rescue crews are continuing to look for a missing diver in Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

Inclement weather temporarily halted the search Monday afternoon, but Capt. Kevin Wright of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said responders hope to be back on the water after it passes.

Wright said the LCSO Water Emergency Team and Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue are searching an area just north of Cemetery Island. The water is about 30 to 50 feet deep there.

“Any time you have a water emergency in a lake this size, I would say it’s a difficult area,” said Wright.

Wright said several people were on the water in a rented pontoon boat, and two men were diving. Wright said one man began having trouble, and the other went into the water to help him.

The second diver was eventually brought to shore and taken by ambulance to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition. Crews have not yet found the first diver.

Wright said they will keep searching until it gets too dark to continue. If they have not found the man by then, they will return around 8 a.m. Tuesday to pick up the search.

A number of agencies responded to this incident. In addition to LCSO and Search and Rescue, they included Tri-Lakes and East Valley Volunteer Fire Departments and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

