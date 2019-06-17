1-year anniversary passes since disappearance of Jermain Charlo

MISSOULA – Sunday marked one year since Jermain Charlo went missing.

The then 23-year-old was last seen near Orange Street Food Farm in Missoula last spring. Her family remains hopeful and will not stop looking for her.

Detectives believe someone out there knows what happened to her, and a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with any information about Charlo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker at (406) 396-3217.

-Reported by Katie Miller/MTN News