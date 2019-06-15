Helena, Montana
Lewis & Clark County announces plans for road repairs after Augusta flooding

(HELENA) Lewis and Clark County leaders have announced a preliminary schedule for repairing roads and bridges damaged after last month’s flooding in the Augusta area.

According to the county’s Facebook page, water has begun to recede toward its normal levels on Smith Creek and Elk Creek.

Starting Monday, June 17, leaders plan to work on the Elk Creek Bridge on Montana Highway 435. The repairs are expected to take most of the week. Work will then begin on the highway’s Smith Creek Bridge. Once both bridges are repaired, Highway 435 will be reopened to drivers.

After that, crews will address a number of culvert issues around Augusta.

By the first week of July, leaders hope to start work on Dearborn Canyon Road – including installing a new culvert at Joslin Creek to address water running over the road. A week after that, they plan to move on to installing new bridges on Elk Creek Road.

Leaders say the schedule is still subject to change, based on weather or other unexpected circumstances.

Jonathon Ambarian

Jonathon Ambarian

Jonathon Ambarian grew up in Southern California, and graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula. He first came to Helena in 2013, to cover the Montana Legislature, and returned in 2016 as a reporter with the Montana Television Network. He's proud to bring viewers stories about the issues that affect them.
