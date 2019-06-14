Under the Big Sky wins 3 Regional Emmy Awards



Montana storytelling series Under the Big Sky recently won three Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Northwest Chapter at the Emmy Gala in Seattle on June 8.

The series earned recognition in three categories: Historic/Cultural – Program for “Under the Big Sky – Episode 5”, Arts/Entertainment – Program Feature/Segment for “Live from The Divide” and individual craft award for series cinematographer Matthew Wheat in the Photographer – Program category.

“We really feel fortunate to be able to showcase these remarkable stories with an emphasis on stunning visuals and first-person storytelling, says Shawn Newton, Executive Producer on the series, “Our remarkably talented team works hard to present Montana in a way that conveys our deep love and admiration for our home state and resonates with our audience.”

The team including Shawn Newton (Producer, Director), Dillon Davies (Editor, Co-Producer) and Matthew Wheat (Cinematographer) previously received an Emmy Award for Promotion – Campaign for the same series.

Under the Big Sky premiered in February 2017 and features stories with dynamic people and organizations across Montana. Episode 5 of the series featured Eugene’s Pizza a small-town pizza shop on the Hi-Line, Yellowstone Grassfed Beef an innovative ranching operation near Two Dot and Supaman a Native American hip-hop artist in Billings.

The next episode of Under the Big Sky premieres Saturday, June 29, at 6:00 PM MST with encore presentations at 10:35 PM, Sunday, June 30, at 10:35 PM and the following weekend July 6, at 4:30 and 10:35 PM, July 7, at 10:35 PM on all Montana CBS stations. This new episode features stories with Lewis & Clark Brewing in Helena, Locati Architects and Strong Frames in Bozeman.

All current stories are available at http://www.underthebigsky.com and on YouTube.