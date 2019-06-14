Storm drops golf ball sized hail on Valier

GREAT FALLS-A severe thunderstorm with golf ball-sized hail hit Valier in Pondera County early Friday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Pondera and Teton counties until 2:15 p.m. The warning near Valier was extended to include parts of Conrad and Teton County.

The storm produced golf ball-sized hail with winds up to 60 miles per hour.

We have received reports of broken windows and damaged roofs on houses.

Linda Holden, who lives west of Valier, told MTN News the storm was “kind of shocking as we haven’t had one this bad for several years.”

The storm was tracking southeast and had crossed Interstate 15.

You can follow our STORMTracker Weather page for updates on this storm.