GNP says visitors should expect weekend crowds

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – Significant congestion is expected this weekend in the Lake McDonald Lodge and Avalanche area as hikers and bikers descend on the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Lauren Alley with Glacier National Park said visitation typically increases in June and that parking lots were reportedly full near Going-to-the-Sun Road with slow-moving traffic.

The scenic road was temporarily closed last week at the foot of Lake McDonald due to gridlock.

With warm weather in the forecast, traffic is expected to increase even further this weekend, and visitors may end up running into traffic control if congestion becomes extreme.

Bowman Lake parking lot has also filled frequently this week, and traffic has been restricted to the North Fork areas of the park at times to prevent gridlock.

Visitors are being asked to plan ahead and have a backup itinerary if they encounter a full parking lot. People can check the park’s Recreation Access Display at nps.gov for current conditions.

Many areas in the park are currently posted for bear frequenting. Visitors should carry bear spray and plan for the unexpected including rain, lightning storms, crowding and other events.