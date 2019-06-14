GNP officials highlight water bottle filling stations as summer season begins

GREAT FALLS- The summer tourism season is just beginning and Glacier National Park officials are highlighting park amenities that help reduce waste.

In a Friday Facebook post, officials pinpointed the locations of water bottle filling stations in the park.

The post stated:

Would you be more likely to use a reusable water bottle in Glacier if you knew exactly where you could fill it with clean water? The Refill Not Landfill project made a map of all the bottle filling stations in the Glacier area.”

Click here to view the locations of water bottle filling stations across Glacier National Park and the Flathead Valley.

Disposable plastic water bottles are no longer sold in the park. Recycling bins for aluminum and plastic are located at entrances to every campground and other high-use park facilities.

You can read more about Glacier National Park’s recycling opportunities here