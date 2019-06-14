Father’s Day means free fishing in Montana

MISSOULA-Whether you’re tying on a salmon fly or threading a nightcrawler onto a hook, during Father’s Day weekend, everyone in Montana can fish for free.

The Treasure State is home to some of the finest fishing anywhere in the world. It’ll be a great chance to get your family outside.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says while the promotion allows anyone to fish without a license on June 15 and June 16, all other fishing rules and regulations are in effect and must be followed.

Click here for more information.

-Melissa Rafferty reporting for MTN

