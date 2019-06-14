Drinking water warning: Possible contamination in Missoula’s Wye area water

MISSOULA – A water storage tank west of Missoula was illegally accessed and the drinking water may be contaminated.

Dennis Williams with the Wye Area Water System says a beer bottle was found by the water tank, and vandalism to the water tank is possible.

This could have led to the introduction of unknown contaminants into the system’s drinking water.

Residents are advised not to drink or boil the water as boiling water can elevate chemical levels.

Bottled water is recommended for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation at this time.

Williams says bacterial and chemical samples were taken, and the Missoula City-County Health Department and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality have been notified of the situation.

The first round of test results came back negative Friday morning and the final results are expected between Friday night and Monday.

The Wye Area Water System says water is currently running, but residents are being advised not to drink or use it until testing is complete.

-Katie Miller reporting for MTN