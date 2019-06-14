Bond set at $50k for man accused of trying to shoot and run over two people near Hauser Dam

HELENA-A Helena Man who allegedly tried to run over and shoot two people near Hauser Dam on June 12 was seen in Lewis and Clark Justice Court on Friday.

39-year old Michael Lee Roope has been charged with 4 counts of Felony Assault with a Weapon.

On Friday the court set his bond at $50,000.

According to court documents, at around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday two individuals report encountering Roope in the area of the Black Sandy Campground.

Roope is accused of trying to first run over the two individuals with his truck when one of them threw their beverage at the vehicle.

Roope is then alleged to have pulled out a gun, shot through his own window at the individuals and then tried to again hit them with his vehicle before leaving the area.

He was later arrested in Clancy early Thursday morning without incident.

Roope is also being held on a probation violation and will make his plea in District Court on July 3.