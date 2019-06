WEST GLACIER – Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Glacier National Park.

Paul Cadotte, 40, of Starr School, Montana died in the one-vehicle crash that happened around 12 a.m. on Two Medicine Road.

The driver — Leo J. Hagen, 19, of East Glacier Park — has been arrested on DUI charges. Additional charges are pending and the incident is still being investigated.

Another passenger in the vehicle was injured and hospitalized.