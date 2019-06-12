Sun River Valley resident deputy selected

GREAT FALLS- The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office has selected the resident deputy for the Sun River Valley.

Sergeant Steve Brunk, a 10-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, will soon serve the Sun River area while living in Fort Shaw.

Brunk is a military veteran and previously served as a police officer with the Great Falls Police Department. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant at the CCSO earlier this year.

He has received several awards throughout his law enforcement career including Officer of the Year, DUI Officer of the Year, and two-time DUI Deputy of the Year.

Brunk will work with the Sun River Valley communities and schools. His presence will be an asset to public safety and a deterrent to criminals, according to the CCSO.

The resident deputy was made possible through a memorandum of understanding between Sun River School District No. 55 and the CCSO. The school district will provide housing for the deputy.