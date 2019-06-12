GFPS food program teams up with Get Fit Great Falls’ Park Pals for the summer

GREAT FALLS- Get Fit Great Falls’ Park Pals Program and the Great Falls Public Schools’ Free Public Meal Program both kicked off for the summer Tuesday.

Park Pals runs through the summer months, a total of 12 and a half weeks, with each week featuring a different theme.

The first week’s theme is ‘Superhero Week.’

The program’s organizers go from park to park in the Electric City, starting at Lions Park at 10:30 a.m. and ending at Sunnyside Park at 5:15 p.m., for approximately one hour.

Kids will do 30 minutes of physical activity and 30 minutes of crafting.

Get Fit Great Falls volunteer Marian Talcott said, “Our entire aim is to get kids out of the house, having fun, being outside and using these parks.”

She added, “In our generation now, there’s a lot of screens, a lot of social media that really starts to destroy kids. You know, a lot of self-esteem issues, but getting them out in the parks, making friends, having fun is really, really important.”

Four out of the six parks also offer a free meal through the Great Falls Public Schools’ food truck.

A meal is free to kids 18 and under, whether you need it or not, no questions asked.

Times and locations are as follows:

Lion’s Park: 10:30-11:30 a.m. (free lunch follows)

Gibson Park: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (free lunch follows)

Carter Park: 12:45-1:30 p.m. (free lunch)

Rhodes Park: 1:45-2:45 p.m. (free lunch before)

Memorial Park: 3-4 p.m.

Sunnyside Park: 4:15-5:15 p.m.

The Park Pals Program will run through August 9.

