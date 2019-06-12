Beartooth Pass reopens

Beartooth Pass reopened Wednesday morning after being closed for several days due to recent snowfall at higher elevations.

The Montana Department of Transportation said pass road conditions were mostly dry, but reminded motorists there is always the potential for rapidly changing conditions and fast-moving storms that can force the pass to be closed.

Beartooth Pass is part of the Beartooth Highway and straddles the Montana and Wyoming state lines. The 68 mile road is a National Scenic Byways All-American Road.

At its highest point the road reaches an elevation of nearly 11,000 feet.