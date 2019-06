BILLINGS- The USS Billings launched its journey from Wisconsin to Key West, Fla., where it will be commissioned next month.

The trip was announced on the ship’s official Facebook page.

The littoral class ship is the first in the U.S. Navy to be named after Billings.

The christening will be held Aug. 3 in Key West.

