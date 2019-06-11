Snow plow rescues motorist on Beartooth Pass

BILLINGS- A motorist was rescued over the weekend after getting stranded for five hours on Beartooth Pass in the deep snow.

The call came to Wyoming Highway Patrol at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. A friend in a four-wheel drive pickup and a state trooper both attempted to rescue the driver but were both thwarted by the snow drifts.

Finally, a National Park Service snowplow was sent to plow a path to the driver and arrived at 5:14 a.m.

The plow driver and state trooper were able to plow and shovel the vehicle out of the drift, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers warn dirvers that conditions can change quickly in Wyoming, even during the summer, and they recommend keeping enough fuel and provisions to survive.

Check www.wyoroad.info for updated road conditions.