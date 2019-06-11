3 Rivers Communications terminating TV services this Fall

GREAT FALLS-A telecommunications service provider in north-central Montana will stop providing television services to customers this fall.

3 Rivers Communications currently provides telephone, broadband internet, and TV services to 15,000 customers across the state.

However, on October 31, 2019, the company will stop TV services.

As of right now, only about 1,800 people use the TV services. The number has steadily declined over the years due to the change with TV streaming services available.

3 Rivers Communications has provided telephone services for 65 years, internet for 20 years, and TV for the past 10 years.

Marketing director Don Serido said, “With all the new streaming options available, that’s Netflix and Hulu and Amazon Prime, in addition to traditional satellite providers like Dish and DIRECTV, we just can’t really compete anymore.”

He added they do not offer ‘Video on Demand’ services, which drew many people away.

However, Serido said the TV service was not a core part of their business.

“We’re getting out of the TV business and we’re really going to focus on providing the best broadband we can to all of our cooperative members,” Don said. “That’s really what people want and need.”

He added that about 65 percent of their customers now are reached with fiber optic cables.

3 Rivers Communication will honor all discounts and bundle pricing until the TV services are discontinued.

There will also be no early termination fees should you end your service before your current agreement ends.

-Kasey Herman reporting for MTN