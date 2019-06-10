Volunteers leap for a cause in Missoula

MISSOULA – People are always trying to come up with new and interesting ways to promote their favorite charities.

The United Way of Missoula County convinced a group of volunteers — for the second year in a row — to leap from a building to raise money for their cause.

Thirty volunteers repelled down the side of the Interstate Bank building in downtown Missoula on Saturday. Each volunteer who took part aimed to raise $1,000 and last year, the event raised $33,000 for the United Way.

The event drew quite a crowd and CEO of United Way Missoula Susan Hay Patrick said that’s exactly what they aimed to do.

“We were looking for a unique fun way to involve people in our work. We all go to a million auctions and dinners and lunches and we thought, why not try something new and unique? And that’s why we brought Over the Edge to Missoula last year and again this year,” Hay Patrick said.

The money raised from the event will go to benefit many of their community outreach projects such as, fighting childhood obesity and providing services to homeless or poor families.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News